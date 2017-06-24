Twins' Kyle Gibson: Receives in no-decision Saturday

Gibson (4-5) allowed one run on four hits and four walks while striking out one over 4.2 innings in a no-decision Saturday against the Indians.

Gibson got away with walking four batters, and the only damage he incurred was a solo homer to Jose Ramirez, and although he left with a 2-1 lead, he didn't pitch long enough to qualify for the victory. With a 6.23 ERA on the season, he's a weak fantasy option. He'll make his next start Thursday against the Red Sox.

