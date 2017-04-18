Twins' Kyle Gibson: Still winless after Monday's outing
Gibson (0-2) allowed three runs on eight hits while walking two and striking out two over 5.1 innings in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Indians.
Gibson will carry a 6.91 ERA into his next start, and the 29-year-old right-hander has a disappointing 9:5 K:BB ratio after three starts. He's allowed at least three runs in each of his three starts to begin the year. Gibson, who is an average pitcher, is also an injury risk after suffering from a sore shoulder in 2016 following Tommy John surgery. Aside from AL-only leagues, there's not a whole lot to like about Gibson.
