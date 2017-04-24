Gibson gave up seven runs (six earned) on a home run and eight hits over 2.2 innings in Sunday's loss to Detroit. He fell to 0-3 this season with a 9.00 ERA.

Gibson has been terrible in four starts with five home runs allowed and just a 12:7 K:BB ratio in 17 innings. Gibson will likely remain in the rotation for awhile longer even if he struggles, but his spot in the rotation my not be as secure as in prior years with a new front office regime.