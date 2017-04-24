Twins' Kyle Gibson: Struggles again Sunday
Gibson gave up seven runs (six earned) on a home run and eight hits over 2.2 innings in Sunday's loss to Detroit. He fell to 0-3 this season with a 9.00 ERA.
Gibson has been terrible in four starts with five home runs allowed and just a 12:7 K:BB ratio in 17 innings. Gibson will likely remain in the rotation for awhile longer even if he struggles, but his spot in the rotation my not be as secure as in prior years with a new front office regime.
More News
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Still winless after Monday's outing•
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Lasts just four innings against Tigers•
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Serves up two homers Thursday•
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Continues strong spring•
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Having strong spring•
-
Twins' Kyle Gibson: Changing delivery to keep arm healthy•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...