Twins' Kyle Gibson: Takes eighth loss in Houston

Gibson (5-8) allowed four runs on six hits and four walks with six strikeouts over six innings in Sunday's loss to the Astros.

Gibson's struggles against the league's most productive lineup came as a surprise to nobody given his 6.31 ERA in 16 starts coming in. This outing actually dropped that number to 6.29, but there's still little reason to give Gibson a look in any format when he next takes the mound Saturday against the Tigers.