Twins' Kyle Gibson: Takes sixth loss Thursday
Gibson (4-6) allowed five runs -- three earned -- on six hits and a walk while striking out just two batters through 5.2 innings during Thursday's loss to Boston.
While the former first-round pick has turned in a few strong outings this season, it's nearly impossible to rely on Gibson with any degree of confidence. After all, he sports a crippling 6.11 ERA, 1.78 WHIP and 5.9 K/9. He projects to make a home start against the Angels in his next start.
