Wade has four home runs and six stolen bases (on eight attempts) while hitting .271 for Double-A Chattanooga.

The most troubling stat for Wade is the 38 strikeouts he's accumulated so far this season, already more than he's had at any other level of the minors. Similarly, however, is the increased patience he's shown at the plate, as he's walked 51 times this year as well, also the most he's had at any level.