Reginatto signed a minor league contract with the Twins that includes an invitation to spring training.

A 26-year-old career minor leaguer who is entering his age-27 season, Reginatto seems unlikely to make the club out of spring training. That said, shortstop is a bit of a weak spot for the Twins, so if he can make a good impression, he could receive a call-up later in the season. He is a glove-first player, and was a below league average hitter at Double-A last year (94 wRC+) and even worse at Triple-A (52 wRC+).