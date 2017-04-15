Arraez was placed on the 7-day disabled list at High-A Fort Myers earlier this week due to a leg injury, the Cape Coral Daily Breeze reports.
The 20-year-old Arraez, one of the top infield prospects in the Twins organization, was carted off the field during his third game of the season with Fort Myers after awkwardly tripping over first base. The Twins haven't provided a follow-up report on the severity of the injury, but considering Arraez needed to be carted off the field, there's a good possibility he'll miss more than the minimum seven days.
