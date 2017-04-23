Arraez will miss the rest of the season after surgery to repair a torn ACL, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The 20-year-old Arraez, one of the top infield prospects in the Twins organization, was carted off the field during his third game of the season with High-A Fort Myers after awkwardly tripping over first base. After hitting .347 with an .830 OPS at Low-A Cedar Rapids last season, Arraez was primed to advance rapidly this season. However, he should be ready for the start of the 2018 season.

CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories