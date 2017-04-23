Arraez will miss the rest of the season after surgery to repair a torn ACL, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
The 20-year-old Arraez, one of the top infield prospects in the Twins organization, was carted off the field during his third game of the season with High-A Fort Myers after awkwardly tripping over first base. After hitting .347 with an .830 OPS at Low-A Cedar Rapids last season, Arraez was primed to advance rapidly this season. However, he should be ready for the start of the 2018 season.
