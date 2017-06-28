Twins' Mason Melotakis: Clears waivers, joins Triple-A
Melotakis cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Melotakis compiled a 2.42 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 26 innings of relief with Double-A Chattanooga this season. His velocity saw a dip after he was promoted to Triple-A, which could be problematic when taking into account his injury history. He's still only 25-years-old, and he he's got the stuff to be a decent bullpen arm if he's able to stay healthy.
More News
-
Twins' Mason Melotakis: Designated for assignment•
-
Twins' Mason Melotakis: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Twins' Mason Melotakis: No issues after throwing live batting practice•
-
Twins' Mason Melotakis: Unlikely to appear in Grapefruit League games this spring•
-
Twins' Mason Melotakis: Scheduled for second bullpen Sunday•
-
Twins' Mason Melotakis: Completes bullpen with no issues•
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...