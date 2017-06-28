Melotakis cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Melotakis compiled a 2.42 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 26 innings of relief with Double-A Chattanooga this season. His velocity saw a dip after he was promoted to Triple-A, which could be problematic when taking into account his injury history. He's still only 25-years-old, and he he's got the stuff to be a decent bullpen arm if he's able to stay healthy.