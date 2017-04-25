Twins' Matt Belisle: Off to good start
Belisle has surrendered just two runs over 7.1 innings to begin the season.
Belisle broke spring training as one of the primary setup men in the Twins' bullpen. He has maintained his grip of that role, recording eight strikeouts and four walks. The 36-year-old should continue to appear in high-leverage situations, so long as the Twins keep games competitive. In 40 games with Washington last season, Belisle posted a 1.76 ERA over 40 innings of relief.
