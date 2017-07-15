Belisle has an ERA of 2.60 with 11 strikeouts in 17.1 innings pitched since the beginning of June.

Despite the success for the last several weeks, Belisle has only been able to lower his ERA to 5.66 from the 8.66 it sat at after May. The lack of strikeouts doesn't come as much as a shock, as the 37-year-old veteran has never averaged more than 8.9 K/9 in his entire career.