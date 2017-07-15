Twins' Matt Belisle: Recovering from bad start
Belisle has an ERA of 2.60 with 11 strikeouts in 17.1 innings pitched since the beginning of June.
Despite the success for the last several weeks, Belisle has only been able to lower his ERA to 5.66 from the 8.66 it sat at after May. The lack of strikeouts doesn't come as much as a shock, as the 37-year-old veteran has never averaged more than 8.9 K/9 in his entire career.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...