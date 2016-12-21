Hague signed a minor league contract with the Twins on Wednesday that includes an invitation to spring training.

The 31-year-old spent 2016 in Japan, but after only producing a .685 OPS with the Hanshin Tigers, Hague decided to come back stateside to play. He's only a year removed from being the International League MVP, so he could be a cheap source of power if he can translate any of that Triple-A success to the big leagues this spring.