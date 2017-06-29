Tracy was transferred to Double-A Chattanooga on Thursday, Seth Stohs of TwinsDaily.com reports.

Tracy has spent time between Chattanooga and Triple-A Rochester this season, but wasn't able to excel at the higher level in recent weeks. During his time with Rochester, the 28-year-old compiled a 7.64 ERA with 15 strikeouts in 17.2 innings of work. Tracy had spent a few years in Triple-A with the Yankees from 2012 to 2015 on an up-and-down basis, but hasn't been able to provide good results on the bump during his opportunities.

CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories