Tracy was transferred to Double-A Chattanooga on Thursday, Seth Stohs of TwinsDaily.com reports.

Tracy has spent time between Chattanooga and Triple-A Rochester this season, but wasn't able to excel at the higher level in recent weeks. During his time with Rochester, the 28-year-old compiled a 7.64 ERA with 15 strikeouts in 17.2 innings of work. Tracy had spent a few years in Triple-A with the Yankees from 2012 to 2015 on an up-and-down basis, but hasn't been able to provide good results on the bump during his opportunities.