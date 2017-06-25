Twins' Max Kepler: Back in lineup Sunday
Kepler (foot) will man right field during Sunday's contest against the Indians, LaVelle E. Neal of the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.
Kepler sat out Saturday's game with a foot contusion after initially being on the lineup card. It appears Kepler could have played if he was needed, signaling the minor nature of this injury. He should be good to go moving forward.
