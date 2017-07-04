Kepler went 4-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and three RBI during Monday's win over Los Angeles

The sophomore is up to 10 homers, 35 RBI and 40 runs with a respectable .261/.330/.446 slash line. Kepler has already built on his solid 2016 campaign, and hitting in the heart of the lineup should help him continue to provide serviceable fantasy numbers for most settings. Showing more game-to-game consistency is the next step to reaching his potential.