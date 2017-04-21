Twins' Max Kepler: Moves up to second in order
Kepler is batting second Friday against the Tigers.
The young outfielder is in the midst of an eight-game hit streak in which he's batted .387 with six RBI, so he'll move up in the order to try to spark the Twins offense against Detroit starter Justin Verlander. With the move, Kepler could see a bit of an uptick in the runs scored category, even if it diminishes his RBI opportunities a bit.
