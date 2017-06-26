Kepler is not in the starting lineup Monday against the Red Sox, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Kepler returned from a foot injury Sunday, but Monday's absence appears to stem from the fact that southpaw Chris Sale is toeing the rubber for Boston. Robbie Grossman will slide into right field and Eduardo Escobar is serving as the designated hitter.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories