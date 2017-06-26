Twins' Max Kepler: Out of lineup Monday
Kepler is not in the starting lineup Monday against the Red Sox, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Kepler returned from a foot injury Sunday, but Monday's absence appears to stem from the fact that southpaw Chris Sale is toeing the rubber for Boston. Robbie Grossman will slide into right field and Eduardo Escobar is serving as the designated hitter.
