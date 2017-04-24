Kepler is not in the lineup Monday against the Rangers, LaVelle Neal of the Star Tribune reports.

Despite knocking a two-run bomb in Sunday's series finale against the Tigers, Kepler will head to the bench as Robbie Grossman takes over in right field and Kennys Vargas slides over to DH.

