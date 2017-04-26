Kepler is out of Wednesday's lineup against the Rangers, the Star Tribune's LaVelle E. Neal III reports.

Minnesota will go with a righty and switch-hitter heavy lineup against southpaw Cole Hamels. Robbie Grossman gets the start in right field while hitting cleanup and Eduardo Escobar gets the start at DH.

