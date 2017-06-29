Kepler went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Red Sox.

It's his ninth homer of the year but first in 12 games, and Kepler hit just .167 (6-for-36) with one RBI between those blasts. The 24-year-old is still struggling to develop the consistency necessary to translate his raw tools into fantasy production, limiting his utility to AL-only and deep formats.