Twins' Max Kepler: Reaches base three times
Kepler went 2-for-4 with a walk during Sunday's loss to the White Sox.
It was Kepler's third multi-hit showing during his active five-game hitting streak (8-for-19). He's sporting a solid .302/.375/.512 slash line for the campaign with a home run, six RBI and six runs. His 17 homers in just 447 plate appearances as a rookie last year might be a touch misleading, though, as Kepler didn't showcase huge power upside in the minors. However, he's capable of stealing a few bags and has the potential to tilt the scales across all rotisserie categories if he can keep his batting average up.
