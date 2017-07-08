Twins' Max Kepler: Rides pine versus lefty
Kepler is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's matinee against the Orioles.
Southpaw Wade Miley is on the mound for Baltimore, so Kepler will take a seat on the bench for the first time in five games. The 24-year-old is 12-for-26 from the plate this month to go along with a 1.293 OPS, a surge he'll look to build upon heading into the second half of the 2017 campaign. Robbie Grossman will take his place in right field.
More News
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...