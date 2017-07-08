Kepler is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's matinee against the Orioles.

Southpaw Wade Miley is on the mound for Baltimore, so Kepler will take a seat on the bench for the first time in five games. The 24-year-old is 12-for-26 from the plate this month to go along with a 1.293 OPS, a surge he'll look to build upon heading into the second half of the 2017 campaign. Robbie Grossman will take his place in right field.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast