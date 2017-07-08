Kepler is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's matinee against the Orioles.

Southpaw Wade Miley is on the mound for Baltimore, so Kepler will take a seat on the bench for the first time in five games. The 24-year-old is 12-for-26 from the plate this month to go along with a 1.293 OPS, a surge he'll look to build upon heading into the second half of the 2017 campaign. Robbie Grossman will take his place in right field.