Kepler was removed from Saturday's lineup due to a sore right foot, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Kepler reportedly fouled a ball off the foot during Friday's contest and will undergo further tests to ensure it's nothing more than a contusion. It will cost him Saturday's game at a minimum, with Byron Buxton entering the lineup in his place. Buxton will bat ninth and will shift Eddie Rosario to left field and Robbie Grossman to right.

