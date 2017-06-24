Twins' Max Kepler: Scratched with right foot injury
Kepler was removed from Saturday's lineup due to a sore right foot, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Kepler reportedly fouled a ball off the foot during Friday's contest and will undergo further tests to ensure it's nothing more than a contusion. It will cost him Saturday's game at a minimum, with Byron Buxton entering the lineup in his place. Buxton will bat ninth and will shift Eddie Rosario to left field and Robbie Grossman to right.
More News
-
Twins' Max Kepler: Back in lineup Sunday•
-
Twins' Max Kepler: X-rays on foot return negative•
-
Twins' Max Kepler: Hits bench against lefty Tuesday•
-
Twins' Max Kepler: Sitting against lefty Thursday•
-
Twins' Max Kepler: Busts slump with three hits, homer•
-
Twins' Max Kepler: Sits Sunday vs. Giants•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...