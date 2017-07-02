Kepler is out of the lineup Sunday against the Royals, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

As is often the case when the Twins face left-handed starters, Kepler finds himself on the bench Sunday with southpaw Travis Wood taking the hill for the opposition. Robbie Grossman will man right field while Kepler rests up after providing four hits -- including three doubles -- during Saturday's doubleheader.