Kepler went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and an RBI in Sunday's 11-5 loss to the Orioles.

The left-handed hitting Kepler sat Saturday with a southpaw on the mound, but he took full advantage of this matchup against righty Ubaldo Jimenez with extra-base hits in each of the first two innings. Minnesota's clean-up hitter now has 32 extra-base hits in 82 games.