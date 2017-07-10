Twins' Max Kepler: Two extra-base hits Sunday
Kepler went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and an RBI in Sunday's 11-5 loss to the Orioles.
The left-handed hitting Kepler sat Saturday with a southpaw on the mound, but he took full advantage of this matchup against righty Ubaldo Jimenez with extra-base hits in each of the first two innings. Minnesota's clean-up hitter now has 32 extra-base hits in 82 games.
