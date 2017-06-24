Twins' Max Kepler: X-rays on foot return negative
Kepler's (foot) X-rays returned negative, confirming that he's suffering from a foot contusion, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. He's available off the bench Saturday if needed.
Considering the Twins are shorthanded on the bench Saturday, Kepler's availability should provide some relief in an emergency situation. The club will likely attempt to avoid using him, but it sounds as though the issue won't hold the 24-year-old out of the lineup very long.
