Twins' Michael Tonkin: Playing small role in pen
Tonkin has given up six runs, three of them earned, over seven innings to kick off the 2017 season.
Tonkin has not pitched in any significant situation yet this season, entering in the middle innings or on mop-up duty. He has struck out nine and walked five, while allowing seven hits. In 2016, the 27-year-old surrendered 80 hits over 71.2 innings on his way to a 5.02 ERA.
More News
-
Twins' Michael Tonkin: Makes final roster•
-
Twins' Michael Tonkin: May not make final roster•
-
Twins' Michael Tonkin: Available out of bullpen Sunday•
-
Twins' Michael Tonkin: Hopes to return next week•
-
Twins' Michael Tonkin: Will play catch again Tuesday•
-
Twins' Michael Tonkin: Plays catch Saturday•
-
Hanley's luck turning around?
Hanley Ramirez hasn't been very useful for Fantasy players this season, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Can an improved Gallo stick?
Joey Gallo is showing signs of real improvement, and it's an exciting development for a player...
-
Podcast: Talking Mad weekend
After three weeks of Fantasy Baseball, Eugenio Suarez is the top third baseman and Joey Gallo...
-
Is Lindor a power threat now?
Francisco Lindor is hitting more flyballs than ever, and it has helped him tap into more power,...
-
Waivers: Add raking Conforto
He finally has a clear opportunity, and you shouldn't miss out on it. Michael Conforto is on...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...