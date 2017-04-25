Tonkin has given up six runs, three of them earned, over seven innings to kick off the 2017 season.

Tonkin has not pitched in any significant situation yet this season, entering in the middle innings or on mop-up duty. He has struck out nine and walked five, while allowing seven hits. In 2016, the 27-year-old surrendered 80 hits over 71.2 innings on his way to a 5.02 ERA.