Twins' Miguel Sano: Appeals one-game suspension
Sano has been suspended for one game by MLB after his actions during Saturday's bench-clearing incident with the Tigers, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. However, he's appealing the suspension and is in Monday's lineup at third base against Texas and batting third in the order.
After Matt Boyd threw a pitch that went behind him, Sano was ejected after he struck Tigers catcher James McCann in the chest protector with a straight right hand as the two argued. Boyd was ejected for intentionally throwing at Sano.
More News
-
Twins' Miguel Sano: Tossed from Saturday's game•
-
Twins' Miguel Sano: Drives in 12th run Saturday•
-
Twins' Miguel Sano: Gets start at first base•
-
Twins' Miguel Sano: Homers, drives in two on Opening Day•
-
Twins' Miguel Sano: Hits first home run of spring•
-
Twins' Miguel Sano: Sheds weight over break•
-
Hanley's luck turning around?
Hanley Ramirez hasn't been very useful for Fantasy players this season, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Can an improved Gallo stick?
Joey Gallo is showing signs of real improvement, and it's an exciting development for a player...
-
Podcast: Talking Mad weekend
After three weeks of Fantasy Baseball, Eugenio Suarez is the top third baseman and Joey Gallo...
-
Is Lindor a power threat now?
Francisco Lindor is hitting more flyballs than ever, and it has helped him tap into more power,...
-
Waivers: Add raking Conforto
He finally has a clear opportunity, and you shouldn't miss out on it. Michael Conforto is on...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...