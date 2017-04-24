Sano has been suspended for one game by MLB after his actions during Saturday's bench-clearing incident with the Tigers, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. However, he's appealing the suspension and is in Monday's lineup at third base against Texas and batting third in the order.

After Matt Boyd threw a pitch that went behind him, Sano was ejected after he struck Tigers catcher James McCann in the chest protector with a straight right hand as the two argued. Boyd was ejected for intentionally throwing at Sano.