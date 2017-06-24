Twins' Miguel Sano: Could be available off bench
Sano (illness) could be available as a pinch hitter Saturday against the Indians, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
With the Twins lacking options off the bench, Sano may be forced into some game action Saturday if he's up to it. The club will likely attempt to avoid that situation, but Sano's reportedly doing better than he was just a day ago. The 24-year-old slugger could rejoin the starting lineup as soon as Sunday's series finale against Cleveland.
