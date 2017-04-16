Twins' Miguel Sano: Drives in 12th run Saturday
Sano went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk, a run and an RBI during Saturday's win over the White Sox.
There is no questioning Sano's power upside, and he's delivering in that regard with four doubles, four home runs and 12 RBI through the first 11 games of the campaign. However, he's also scored 11 runs and sports an impressive .457 on-base percentage. The slugger's 26.1 strikeout percentage is also a significant step in the right direction after posting a 36.0 mark last year. It's likely best to expect some peaks and valleys throughout the season, but Sano is definitely starting 2017 out on the right foot.
More News
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...