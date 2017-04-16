Sano went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk, a run and an RBI during Saturday's win over the White Sox.

There is no questioning Sano's power upside, and he's delivering in that regard with four doubles, four home runs and 12 RBI through the first 11 games of the campaign. However, he's also scored 11 runs and sports an impressive .457 on-base percentage. The slugger's 26.1 strikeout percentage is also a significant step in the right direction after posting a 36.0 mark last year. It's likely best to expect some peaks and valleys throughout the season, but Sano is definitely starting 2017 out on the right foot.