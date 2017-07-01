Twins' Miguel Sano: Hits 19th blast of 2017 on Saturday

Sano went 1-for-5 with a solo homer Saturday against the Royals.

Sano blasted his 19th homer of the season to give the Twins a 3-1 lead in the third inning of a road win. Although his .269 batting average is acceptable, his .542 slugging percentage remains as his biggest fantasy asset.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories