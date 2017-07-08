Twins' Miguel Sano: Hits 21st blast Saturday

Sano went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and a walk Saturday against the Orioles.

Sano launched his 21st bomb of the campaign to put the Twins on the board in the first inning of a game they'd to go on to lose. He's been an outstanding fantasy option this year, as he's slugging .545.

