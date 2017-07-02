Twins' Miguel Sano: Homers again in night cap

Sano went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run during Saturday's win over Kansas City.

Sano also hit a home run in the day game of the doubleheader, so he's now up to 20 bombs, 58 RBI, 48 runs and a .913 OPS for the year. There are likely to be a few more peaks and valleys going forward, but Sano has established himself as a high-end fantasy asset.