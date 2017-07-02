Twins' Miguel Sano: Homers again in night cap
Sano went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run during Saturday's win over Kansas City.
Sano also hit a home run in the day game of the doubleheader, so he's now up to 20 bombs, 58 RBI, 48 runs and a .913 OPS for the year. There are likely to be a few more peaks and valleys going forward, but Sano has established himself as a high-end fantasy asset.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...