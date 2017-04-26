Sano went 3-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and a run-scoring single in Tuesday's 8-1 win over the Rangers.

It's his first multi-hit game since April 9. Sano is still striking out too much (32.1 percent K rate), dragging down his batting average, but a career-high 21.4 percent BB rate and massive .333 ISO have led to a robust .258/.417/.591 slash line through 20 games.