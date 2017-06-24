Twins' Miguel Sano: Out again Saturday

Sano (illness) remains out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Indians, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Sano continues to battle flu symptoms, causing him to miss a second straight contest. Eduardo Escobar will man the hot corner in his place Saturday, batting fifth for the Twins against Indians ace Corey Kluber.

