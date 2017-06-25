Twins' Miguel Sano: Returns to lineup Sunday
Sano (illness) is back in the lineup for Sunday's game against Cleveland, LaVelle E. Neal of the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.
Sano missed the first two games of the series while he battled flu-like symptoms but is back Sunday as the Twins go for the sweep while batting third as the designated hitter. He has been mashing the ball thus far in 2017, hitting .286/.386/.571 with 18 home runs and 52 RBI.
