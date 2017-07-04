Twins' Miguel Sano: Stays hot with two more RBI
Sano went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI and two runs during Monday's win over the Angels.
Sano has gone 8-for-21 during an active five-game inning streak with two home runs, seven RBI and four runs. He's sporting an impressive .927 OPS with 20 bombs, 60 RBI and 50 runs for the season and has re-established himself as a set-and-forget fantasy option after an up-and-down showing last year.
More News
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...