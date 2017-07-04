Twins' Miguel Sano: Stays hot with two more RBI

Sano went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI and two runs during Monday's win over the Angels.

Sano has gone 8-for-21 during an active five-game inning streak with two home runs, seven RBI and four runs. He's sporting an impressive .927 OPS with 20 bombs, 60 RBI and 50 runs for the season and has re-established himself as a set-and-forget fantasy option after an up-and-down showing last year.