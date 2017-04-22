Sano was ejected from Saturday's game against the Tigers, MLB.com's Jason Beck reports.

The benches briefly cleared Saturday after Matt Boyd threw behind Sano in the fifth inning. Sano then appeared to push Tigers catcher James McCann, at which point Sano and Boyd were both tossed from the game. It's unclear at this point whether Sano or Boyd will face additional discipline from the league office.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories