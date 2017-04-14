Burdi has thrown 3.1 scoreless innings with six strikeouts and no walks in three appearances for Double-A Chattanooga. His his fastball sat around 95-97 mph in his appearance on Wednesday, according to ESPN 1550 am Twin Cities.

The 2014 second-round draft pick was limited to just three relief appearances last season with Double-A Chattanooga due to a bruised humerus. He looks healthy and could advance quickly with the Twins in need of high-powered relief arms.