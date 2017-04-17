Twins' Nick Gordon: Getting playing time at second base
Gordon is hitting .270/.349/.351 with a home run for Double-A Chattanooga. He started at second base in Sunday's game and has played four games at second base and five at shortstop.
Gordon had a good first week of the season as he also had a 7:5 K:BB. Gordan has been shifting between playing second base and shortstop with fellow shortstop prospect Engelb Vielma on the roster. His playing time at second base raises questions whether he'll stay at shortstop at higher levels.
