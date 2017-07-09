Twins' Nick Gordon: Hitting over .300 at Double-A
Gordon, 21, is batting .302/.370/.464 with six home runs, 45 RBI and nine steals through 77 games for Double-A Chattanooga.
Gordon is enjoying arguably his best season as a professional, as he is poised to set career highs in walks, RBI and batting average, and has already doubled his previous career best in home runs. His uptick in strikeouts at this level remains something to keep an eye on, though overall Gordon has placed himself firmly back on the prospect map.
