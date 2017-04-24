Twins' Nick Tepesch: Contract purchased from Triple-A
The Twins purchased Tepesch's contract from Triple-A Rochester on Monday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Tepesch had an out clause in his contract had the Twins not added him to the major-league roster by May 1, and since he had been pitching well in a starting role at Triple-A, the big club decided he was worthy of a shake at the big-league level. The Twins currently have a vacancy in their rotation, but it's expected that Tepesch will serve in long relief for the next week and a half before the organization determines whether he'll be an option when a fifth starter is next needed May 6 against the Red Sox.
More News
-
Twins' Nick Tepesch: Will be added to 40-man roster Monday•
-
Twins' Nick Tepesch: Will be called up from Triple-A•
-
Twins' Nick Tepesch: Assigned to minor-league camp•
-
Twins' Nick Tepesch: Signs minor league contract with Minnesota•
-
Royals' Nick Tepesch: Outrighted to Triple-A on Friday•
-
Royals' Nick Tepesch: Designated for assignment•
-
Podcast: Talking Mad weekend
After three weeks of Fantasy Baseball, Eugenio Suarez is the top third baseman and Joey Gallo...
-
Is Lindor a power threat now?
Francisco Lindor is hitting more flyballs than ever, and it has helped him tap into more power,...
-
Waivers: Add raking Conforto
He finally has a clear opportunity, and you shouldn't miss out on it. Michael Conforto is on...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...