The Twins purchased Tepesch's contract from Triple-A Rochester on Monday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Tepesch had an out clause in his contract had the Twins not added him to the major-league roster by May 1, and since he had been pitching well in a starting role at Triple-A, the big club decided he was worthy of a shake at the big-league level. The Twins currently have a vacancy in their rotation, but it's expected that Tepesch will serve in long relief for the next week and a half before the organization determines whether he'll be an option when a fifth starter is next needed May 6 against the Red Sox.