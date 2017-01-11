Tepesch signed a minor league contract with Minnesota that includes an invitation to spring training, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Tepesch missed the 2015 season with a nerve issue in his elbow and played for four different organizations last season as he worked his way back. He had a 3.96 ERA and just a 4.8 K/9 at Triple-A last season (making one appearance in the majors), so he'll likely need to prove himself in the minors before getting a regular role in the majors again.