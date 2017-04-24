Tepesch will join the Twins in Arlington ahead of Monday's game against the Rangers and will be formally added to the team's 40-man roster, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The Twins have an opening in their rotation after demoting Adalberto Mejia to Triple-A Rochester, but despite having 40 career MLB starts on his ledger, Tepesch may not be the team's top choice to fill the vacancy when Minnesota next requires a fifth starter May 6. While Tepesch performed well in his three starts for Rochester, turning in a 2.00 ERA and 17 strikeouts over 18 innings, the organization may be inclined to give a younger, higher-upside option like Jose Berrios or Tyler Duffey a look in the rotation. If that's the case, Tepesch figures to see most of his duty in long relief while he remains with the big club.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories