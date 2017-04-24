Twins' Nick Tepesch: Will be added to 40-man roster Monday
Tepesch will join the Twins in Arlington ahead of Monday's game against the Rangers and will be formally added to the team's 40-man roster, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
The Twins have an opening in their rotation after demoting Adalberto Mejia to Triple-A Rochester, but despite having 40 career MLB starts on his ledger, Tepesch may not be the team's top choice to fill the vacancy when Minnesota next requires a fifth starter May 6. While Tepesch performed well in his three starts for Rochester, turning in a 2.00 ERA and 17 strikeouts over 18 innings, the organization may be inclined to give a younger, higher-upside option like Jose Berrios or Tyler Duffey a look in the rotation. If that's the case, Tepesch figures to see most of his duty in long relief while he remains with the big club.
More News
-
Twins' Nick Tepesch: Will be called up from Triple-A•
-
Twins' Nick Tepesch: Assigned to minor-league camp•
-
Twins' Nick Tepesch: Signs minor league contract with Minnesota•
-
Royals' Nick Tepesch: Outrighted to Triple-A on Friday•
-
Royals' Nick Tepesch: Designated for assignment•
-
Royals' Nick Tepesch: Claimed by Royals•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...