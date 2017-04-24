Tepesch will join the Twins in Arlington ahead of Monday's game against the Rangers and will be formally added to the team's 40-man roster, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The Twins have an opening in their rotation after demoting Adalberto Mejia to Triple-A Rochester, but despite having 40 career MLB starts on his ledger, Tepesch may not be the team's top choice to fill the vacancy when Minnesota next requires a fifth starter May 6. While Tepesch performed well in his three starts for Rochester, turning in a 2.00 ERA and 17 strikeouts over 18 innings, the organization may be inclined to give a younger, higher-upside option like Jose Berrios or Tyler Duffey a look in the rotation. If that's the case, Tepesch figures to see most of his duty in long relief while he remains with the big club.