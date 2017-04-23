Tepesch is expected to be called up by the Twins in the coming days, Phil Miller of the Star Tribune reports.

The current expectation is that Tepesch will join the big club at some point during Minnesota's upcoming series against the Rangers. Tepesch has been solid at Triple-A Rochester this season. Over three games (18 innings) he's compiled a 2.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, and struck out 17 batters.