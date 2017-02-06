Light was designated for assignment Monday.

After acquiring him in a trade with the Red Sox last year, the Twins designated Light for assignment in order to make room on the roster for recently claimed infielder Ehire Adrianza. The 25-year-old struggled in his limited big league appearances last year, posting a 11.34 ERA across 14 innings between Boston and Minnesota. He fared much better in Triple-A, however, accumulating a 2.37 ERA with a 9.9 K/9 in 38 innings there. His solid numbers at Triple-A should garner him some interest on waivers for those in need of bullpen depth.

