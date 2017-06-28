Twins' Phil Hughes: Activated from DL, set to work in relief

Hughes (biceps) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Wednesday,

The Twins had initially planned to have Hughes make a fourth and final rehab appearance at Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday, but that was scrapped after Craig Breslow (ribs) required a trip to the disabled list. Hughes had started in all but three of his prior 80 appearances with the Twins over the past three-plus seasons, but he'll transition to a relief role in his return to the active roster after being hit hard in his previous nine outings with the big club in 2017. Hughes, whose fastball has sat in the high-80s-to-low-90s this season, noted during his previous rehab appearances that he hadn't seen the uptick in velocity he was hoping for while working out of the bullpen, so it may be difficult for him to notice dramatic different results in a relief role. The Twins will likely use him as a multi-inning mop-up man initially.