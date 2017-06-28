Twins' Phil Hughes: Activated from DL, set to work in relief
Hughes (biceps) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Wednesday,
The Twins had initially planned to have Hughes make a fourth and final rehab appearance at Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday, but that was scrapped after Craig Breslow (ribs) required a trip to the disabled list. Hughes had started in all but three of his prior 80 appearances with the Twins over the past three-plus seasons, but he'll transition to a relief role in his return to the active roster after being hit hard in his previous nine outings with the big club in 2017. Hughes, whose fastball has sat in the high-80s-to-low-90s this season, noted during his previous rehab appearances that he hadn't seen the uptick in velocity he was hoping for while working out of the bullpen, so it may be difficult for him to notice dramatic different results in a relief role. The Twins will likely use him as a multi-inning mop-up man initially.
More News
-
Twins' Phil Hughes: Slated for one more rehab outing•
-
Twins' Phil Hughes: Makes second rehab appearance•
-
Twins' Phil Hughes: Sharp in rehab appearance•
-
Twins' Phil Hughes: Will begin rehab assignment Wednesday•
-
Twins' Phil Hughes: Plays catch Tuesday•
-
Twins' Phil Hughes: No return in sight from shoulder injury•
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...