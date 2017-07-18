Twins' Phil Hughes: Back on DL with thoracic outlet syndrome symptoms

Hughes was placed on the 60-day DL on Tuesday with reoccurrence of symptoms of thoracic outlet syndrome.

It sounds like this could be the end of Hughes' season, as he last pitched July 14 and would therefore be ineligible to return until mid September. Hughes had already moved to a bullpen role with Minnesota, and his fantasy value has completely cratered this season, posting a 5.87 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 38 strikeouts in 53.2 innings.