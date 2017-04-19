Twins' Phil Hughes: Chased early Tuesday

Hughes (2-1) surrendered six runs (four earned) on eight hits while striking out three over 3.1 innings in Tuesday's 11-4 loss to the Indians.

Other than a 1-2-3 second inning Hughes was in trouble for the entire outing, allowing runs in each of the other frames he worked. While his 11:3 K:BB in 15 innings is solid, the right-hander's also served up three homers, not surprising for a pitcher with a career 1.3 HR/9. He'll next take the mound Sunday at home against the Tigers.